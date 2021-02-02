Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi sheriff’s lieutenant died after he was involved in a shooting incident Monday afternoon, according to reports.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Lt. Michael Boutte was airlifted to the University Medical Center in New Orleans after he was shot and injured near Kiln, Miss. – which is located near the southeastern border with Louisiana. Boutte passed away a short time later, Fox News reported.

We just lost a brave man in the line of duty—Lieutenant Michael Boutte of the Hancock Sheriff’s Dept. His fearless service demonstrates his courage and the outpouring of love demonstrates just how great this loss is. He is a fallen hero. Please pray for the many who loved him. pic.twitter.com/ED48Axvgek — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 2, 2021

The suspect involved in the shootout was also airlifted to a hospital.

#BREAKING A Hancock Sheriff’s Deputy is being airlifted to UMMC in New Orleans after being shot and critically injured near Kiln. The suspect was also shot and is being airlifted too.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/bNmviOitik — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) February 1, 2021

Authorities said Lt. Michael Boutte had been responding to a home about 20 miles north of Kiln when he was shot at the location.

Sheriff Rick Adam told Jackson, Mississippi’s WJTV another deputy arrived for back up and shot the suspect who shot the lieutenant.

ATF New Orleans said its Special Agents were providing assistance to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

BREAKING: .@ATFNewOrleans Special Agents are providing assistance in response to Hancock County sheriff’s deputy shooting. Media inquiries to Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/rVjYxLtkyq — ATF New Orleans (@ATFNewOrleans) February 1, 2021

Boutte was an eight-year law enforcement veteran and veteran of the United States Air Force. Boutte later attended the United States Marine Corps Police Academy and served in the reserves in New Orleans, according to WDAM.

The press release goes on to say during Boutte’s time with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Boutte was not only a leader to his people but was awarded the Life Saving Medal for saving a child’s life and was credited with spearheading National Crime Night Out and initiating the Silver Alert Database for the City of Diamondhead.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

