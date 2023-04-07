Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WINONA, Minn. – A massive search is underway on Friday for a 26-year-old mother of two who vanished a week ago after dropping her children off at daycare. Police are calling the disappearance “involuntary” and “suspicious,” according to CBS News.

Madeline Kingsbury has not been seen since last Friday, March 31, when she dropped off her two children, ages 5 and 2, at daycare in Winona, according to Chief Tom Williams with the Winona Police Department, KARE 11 reported.

Kingsbury works as a clinical research coordinator at the Mayo Clinic. She returned to her residence about 8:15 a.m. in a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. However, the woman never showed up for work, Williams said.

The name of the children’s father has not been released. He told police he left the residence in the couple’s dark blue vehicle around 10 a.m. and that when he returned later in the day, Kingsbury wasn’t home.

It was “extremely out of character” for Kingsbury to fail to show up for work, the chief said. Moreover, there was nothing to suggest she left on foot or in another vehicle.

Investigators obtained nearby security video of a van matching the description of the couple’s vehicle traveling on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and then in Filmore County between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Williams met with reporters on Wednesday and provided a timeline of what is known from the day Madeline disappeared, according to KARE.

8:00 a.m. – Madeline and the children’s father drop their 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son at daycare.

8:15 a.m. – The dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan Madeline drives returns to her residence. Madeline doesn’t show up for work at Mayo Clinic, which is described as “very unlike her.”

10:00 a.m. The children’s father tells police he left the residence in her van, returned later in the day and she was gone. Police say there is nothing to suggest she left on foot or in another vehicle.

10:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. – Investigators believe a van “similar” to Madeline’s was seen driving on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County, and then on Highway 43 in eastern Fillmore County. The van was later found in the driveway of her residence.

Police are searching for Madeline Kingsbury, a mom of two who has not been seen March 31.

Law enforcement officials said they could not disclose details about who was behind the wheel, ABC News reported. The couple’s van was later found in their driveway.

Police obtained security footage of the missing woman’s 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan being driven. ( Facebook / Finding Madeline Kingsbury)

Kingsbury’s wallet, cellphone, and the jacket she wore that day were located inside her home, Williams confirmed.

“Based on all of this, we believe Maddie’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety,” he said.

“We know that the children were dropped off at the daycare and that the van returned home,” Williams added.

Megan Kingsbury, Madeline’s older sister, described her missing sibling as a “hardworking and dedicated mother.” She said the family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

“Please help us find Madeline. The children need their mother. We need our daughter, our sister, our aunt and our best friend back,” she said.

The family is offering a reward of $50,000 to help find Madeline Kingsbury. ( Facebook / Finding Madeline Kingsbury)

Williams said the couple’s children are safe and that investigators have not identified any suspects or persons of interest.

“We are very hopeful we will find her,” he said as authorities announced a massive coordinated effort to search for her on Friday.

According to Kingsbury’s LinkedIn page, she earned a bachelor of science degree in public health from Winona State University and a master’s from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

Madeline Kingsbury is a clinical research coordinator at the Mayo Clinic. ( Facebook / Madeline Kingsbury)

She is a clinical research coordinator at the distinguished Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, the New York Post reported.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation and surrounding law enforcement agencies are helping to coordinate the massive search.

The Winona Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the case to call 507-457-6288 or contact Crimestoppers Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).