Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Minneapolis – A new plan by Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O’Hara to provide a financial incentive to recruit and retain police officers has been rejected by the city council. In a 8-5 vote, the Minneapolis City Council voted down a $15 million package of incentives aimed at replenishing the ranks of the shrinking Minneapolis Police Department.

The department is down close to 400 police officers.

The council was harsh towards Frey as they questioned whether the incentives would work and criticized how he approached them on the issue.

Law Officer previously wrote that the plan would not work because of the failed leadership in the city.

The Star Tribune reported that the immediate effect of the 8-5 vote is to send the city and the police union back to the negotiating table, where the incentives package had emerged as a side agreement during talks over a new contract for officers.