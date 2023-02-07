Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A police officer and a robbery suspect in Milwaukee are both dead after an exchange of gunfire on the city’s south side early Tuesday, according to FOX 6 Milwaukee.

Chief Jeffrey Norman of the Milwaukee Police Department said the deadly encounter unfolded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police personnel assigned to District 4 responded to the area of 14th and Cleveland regarding a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred on W. Good Hope Road late Monday.

Officers located the suspect who then fled on foot, according to Chief Norman. One of the officers managed to catch up to the man and the two became involved in a struggle as the perpetrator resisted.

During the resistance, the suspect used a handgun and shot the officer. That officer returned fire and the suspect was also hit.

The officer, 37, was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive. The suspect, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, FOX 6 reported.

Chief Norman said the male officer had served four years with the Milwaukee Police Department.

“Milwaukee, our hearts are heavy. Milwaukee Police Department hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy,” Norman said. “One of our finest, who put on that uniform, put on that badge, went into work last night, and paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community. Milwaukee, we need your prayers, we need your support.”

The chief spoke directly to uniformed officers, saying, “I see you. I’m proud of you. The work that you do does not go unnoticed. And at this time, our community needs you.”

Identities of the deceased officer and suspect will be released once death notifications have been completed, FOX 6 reported.

The Brookfield Police Department will be the lead agency handling the OIS investigation, along with Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT).

