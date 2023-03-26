Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 38-year-old Marine Iraq war combat veteran and father of two children who was working as an Uber driver was shot and killed during a fight with two passengers early Friday in a 7-Eleven parking lot in California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the Uber driver was shot in the chest when one of his passengers pulled a gun during a fight in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the city of Lynwood about 1:30 a.m. Friday. The suspect-passengers fled and the Uber driver’s vehicle was found abandoned nearby, according to a press release from LASD.

Although law enforcement officials did not name the victim, family members identified him as Aaron Orozco. He served three tours in Iraq and was stationed at Camp Pendleton from 2001 to 2005, according to a GoFundMe page. The page said he leaves behind his wife, a 9-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

“I haven’t even told my kids. They don’t know anything. They still think that he’s going to come through the door,” Orozco’s wife Sandra told FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Uber and 7-Eleven issued statements, according to Law&Crime.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones at this time. We are gathering information and working with local law enforcement,” 7-Eleven said.

Uber said the company banned the rider’s account and was cooperating with detectives handling the homicide investigation.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Orozco Figueroa’s family as they cope with this unfathomable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our condolences,” the statement said.

There was no immediate word about any arrests.