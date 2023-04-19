Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

San Francisco, CA. – A worker at a San Francisco Area Home Depot died after being shot as he was trying to stop a shoplifter inside the store on Tuesday. Two suspects are in custody, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

The victim was identified as 26 year-old Blake Mohs according to SFGATE.

Mohs was a loss-prevention employee at the store, as well as a “well-known member of the community” who was involved in local youth programs and had planned to get married this summer, according to the update on the Tuesday shooting from the Pleasanton Police Department.

Mohs confronted a female shoplifter who resisted and shot him” shortly after 2 p.m., police said. Police said suspect Benicia Knapps, 32, fled the store and got into a getaway car with a male suspect, David Guillory, 31, behind the wheel. “Knapp’s child was also inside the vehicle,” police said.

Less than 20 minutes after the shooting, the deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office detained Knapps and Guillory, and “the child was released to relatives.”

Mohs is survived by his parents, brother and fiancée, police said.

“I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs in yesterday’s senseless shooting,” Mayor Karla Brown said in a statement shared by police. “Through his service to Tri-Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating.”