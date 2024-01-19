Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Oklahoma City – Dressing up like animal characters has become quite the rage these days in public school and Law Officer has heard from more than a few teachers that kids are not only dressing like cats but carrying stuffed animals throughout the day. We say kids lightly because we are talking about highs school kids. You know, the future leaders of our country.

Anyway, we refused to believe that fur and whiskers was an actual thing until we saw a new bill proposed in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Representative Justin Humphrey has an idea to end the distracting behavior. He has filed House Bill 3084, which would ban furries from Oklahoma schools.

If a kid comes to school or a school event dressed like a furry, then their parents will be contacted to take them home and if the parents or guardians cannot be reached, it gets very weird.

“Students who purport to be an imaginary animal or animal species, or who engage in anthropomorphic behavior commonly referred to as furries at school shall not be allowed to participate in school curriculum or activities. The parent or guardian of a student in violation of this section shall pick the student up from the school, or animal control services shall be contacted to remove the student.”

From a law enforcement perspective, we are grateful. Animal calls are the worst but the only thing more troubling would be a self identifying animal call.

Kudos to Representative Humphrey for filing a bill just as silly as the act itself.

The only question we have is there an exception for Lt. (ret.) Randy Sutton…