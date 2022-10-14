Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed in an unprovoked attack earlier this month while inside a Taco Bell restaurant in Los Angeles, police said Thursday.

Security footage from the business shows the suspect entering the restaurant and approaching the elderly man from behind. The attacker knifed the victim in the neck and shoulder before fleeing. The violent attack took place just before 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at a Taco Bell in the Mar Vista area, Fox Los Angeles reported.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, the man has made progress and is recovering since the attack occurred, according to LAPD.

The suspect sought by police is described as a bald man between 20 and 30 years of age. He is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds, Fox reported.

Police also said the perpetrator has a large tattoo on the back of his head and a small tattoo next to his left eye.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 310-482-6369.