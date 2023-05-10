Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The confrontation involving the man refusing to surrender to sheriff’s deputies in Huntington Park — a city in South Los Angeles County — was captured by SkyFOX, the news helicopter for FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The suspect, who is possibly connected to a homicide case, led deputies in a vehicle pursuit. SkyFOX was over Huntington Park when the suspect exited the vehicle while brandishing multiple “sharp objects,” according to the news outlet. What appeared to be a knife blade could be seen reflecting in the light as the news helicopter recorded the incident.

The armed suspect walked around, prompting deputies to deploy Tasers and other less lethal options, FOX 11 reported.

Despite the use of less lethal force, the resistant suspect got up multiple times, leading several deputies to track him in the residential neighborhood.

After a period of time, deputies eventually overwhelmed the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect was not identified and it’s unclear what homicide he is connected to. No further details were immediately available.

This incident clearly could have been a fatal encounter had the sheriff’s department not been able to overwhelm the suspect with resources and personnel.