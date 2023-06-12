Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Hayley Feland

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis home security camera dubbed “Karen the Camera” captured 42 individuals urinating after a porta potty was removed.

“Karen was informed that the company who provided the porta potty no longer wanted to have one near Karen’s place,” an Instagram post reads. “Something about the condition of the porta potty was mentioned.”

Images from the Instagram account show a trashed porta potty, full of garbage, with the walls vandalized. Allegedly, the company said it was “impossible” to find someone to service the porta potty.

Within about 48 hours following the removal of the porta potty on Monday, 42 individuals urinated on a nearby homeowner’s lawn.

Karen the Camera, which is a home security system of 12 cameras, has an Instagram following of nearly 13,000 and shares videos of the illegal activities happening on and around the homeowners’ private property. The property that the camera monitors is adjacent to a Metro Transit station.

“A glimpse at what Minneapolis looks like from my front yard,” the Instagram profile reads.

According to Karen’s Instagram account, the porta potty removed last week was the second to be placed in that location. The first mysteriously went missing in December and was replaced after the property owners petitioned the city and Metro Transit to do so.

The camera has witnessed a shooting as well as individuals having sex, pooping, and doing drugs. The property owners say that they aren’t willing to leave just yet, as it means that the bad leadership of the city will have won.

The property owners have appeared on Liz Collin Reports twice in the past to share their experiences.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and is reprinted with permission.

