PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman in Palm Springs, Florida is charged with murdering her husband after he was found in their home with more than 140 stab wounds, according to reports.

Melvin Weller, 62, was discovered by his 41-year-old stepson Ricardo Green lying in a pool of blood that covered half the kitchen floor in his home on Feb. 11, according to a police report obtained by WPTV.

After Green notified law enforcement authorities, responding officers later found multiple knives and a meat cleaver in the sink at the bloody crime scene.

Joan Burke, 61, was silently lying in bed and did not say a word when police arrived.

A tied-up plastic bag was located on the kitchen counter top containing Burke’s bloodstained nightgown, WPTV reported.

The woman was transported to the hospital for an evaluation, but later taken into custody following an investigation into the deadly stabbing.

An autopsy revealed Weller sustained more than 140 stab wounds during the fatal attack. Moreover, he also had his skull fractured with the meat cleaver during the bludgeoning, the New York Post reported.

Burke was booked on the charge of murder in the first degree. A Palm Beach County judge ordered her to be held without bond on Sunday.