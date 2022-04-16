Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

April 16, 2022

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the triple homicide of family members during an armed robbery at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range last week.

Jacob Christian Muse of College Park, Georgia, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday.

Muse, 21, was booked at the Coweta County Jail on the homicide charges. Authorities did not elaborate on the investigation or his capture.

The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk Sr., 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75; and Luke Hawk, 17, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Even though he’s in jail and with warrants signed for murder, there’s a lot more to work,” Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Whitlock said that teamwork between allied agencies led to the arrest a week after the dreadful crimes.

“They’ve been working 24 hours a day,” the chief said. “It’s not really over until they say ‘guilty’ in court.”

Whitlock said the Hawk family was well-known and well-respected in their small, tight-knit community. They had operated the range for nearly 30 years. Their grandson was on spring break, helping his grandparents at the shop.

April 9, 2022

The Grantville Police Department confirmed that a suspect shot and killed the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range, his wife and their grandson during a robbery that occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

The violent crime took place after the range had closed for the night. The suspect got away with 40 weapons, according to local news reports.

NEW DETAILS: Grantville police say the owner of the shooting range, his wife, and grandson were all killed in a robbery here. The suspect(s) got away with 40 weapons and the camera footage from the scene. Full report on @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/yWTCwW96my — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) April 9, 2022

Officers arrived at the scene at about 8 p.m. It was unclear how they became aware of the homicides. Names of the victims were not disclosed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were among the agencies investigating, FOX reported.

No further details were immediately available.

The range is located roughly 24 miles north of LaGrange and about 50 miles south of Atlanta.

