COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus, Indiana, man was arrested Wednesday after police said he was secretly recording clients patronizing his wife’s home-based massage therapy business.
Jason Correll, 49, faces a preliminary charge of voyeurism, WCCO reported.
Indiana State Police say Correll hid a video camera in the room at his home where the massage therapy was conducted. The camera captured clients who came to the residence for a massage, WDRB reported.
Authorities do not believe Correll’s wife was aware of his illegal activity, WCCO reported.
A search warrant was served at the home Wednesday afternoon. Police collected evidence, but didn’t say what exactly was seized.
Correll was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. He later posted bond and was released.