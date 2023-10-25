Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Jennie Taer

(Daily Caller News Foundation) — Illegal immigration at the northern border increased roughly 347% from 2022 to 2023, according to recently updated Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

The data shows that Border Patrol encounters of migrants crossing the U.S.-Canadian border jumped from 2,238 in 2022 to 10,021 in 2023. Illegal immigration surpassed 2 million encounters nationwide in each of the aforementioned years.

Some migrants have an easier opportunity to fly to Canada due to a visa waiver program. Mexicans, for example, are not required to obtain a visa to travel to Canada, just an electronic travel authorization, which costs 7 Canadian dollars.

Border Patrol encounters of Mexicans crossing illegally from Canada surged from 882 in fiscal year 2022 to 4,868 in fiscal year 2023, according to CBP data.

Law enforcement manpower at the northern border has also been strained as Border Patrol agents have been pulled off the frontlines for both physical and virtual processing of migrants at the southern border.

“This domino effect all starts on the southwest but then the effects are felt everywhere because we have to use resources to deal with what’s taking place down south and when you do that, then of course, you leave yourself wide open in other areas, and that’s what we’re seeing on the north right now,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd previously told the DCNF.

CBP didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This article appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.