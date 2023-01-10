Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON – Police in Houston were involved in a shooting with a suspect accused of aggravated robbery and carjacking in December. Authorities recently released video of the encounter. The PoliceActivity YouTube channel provided the following details regarding the OIS:

“On December 16, 2022, HPD Patrol officers received information of an aggravated robbery/carjacking and learned the suspect (30-year-old Joseph Taylor) was driving the victim’s vehicle on Bellaire Boulevard near U.S. Highway 59 South. Officers proceeded to the location and observed the vehicle in the 8300 block of Bellaire Blvd. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle using their lights and siren, but Taylor ignored the officers and evaded in the stolen vehicle. Officers pursued Taylor for several miles going into neighborhoods and then back out onto the main roadway. Officers observed Taylor travelling westbound near the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. when Taylor ran a light and struck another vehicle.”

Continuing, PoliceActivity wrote, “Officers observed Taylor exit the vehicle and evade on foot. Officers pursued Taylor into a nearby apartment complex where an officer attempted to deploy a CED (Conducted Energy Device) to Taylor, with no success. Officers continued to pursue Taylor when he produced a firearm. At that time, one officer discharged his duty weapon, striking Taylor in the ankle. Three firearms were recovered from Taylor before paramedics transported him to a hospital. Taylor was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Taylor was treated for a gunshot wound to his ankle and subsequently booked into jail. He is facing charges in the 230th State District Court that include three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated robbery.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...