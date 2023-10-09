Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JUPITER, Fla. – A man was arrested in Jupiter, Florida after officers discovered handwritten threats in his car outlining plans to “kill everyone” at his former high school and others across multiple states on his 22nd birthday.

On Sept. 27, Henry Horton IV, 19, was stopped for a broken headlight when a search of the vehicle uncovered the purported plans, WBPF reported.

“Kill everyone at OHS with my guns,” one of the ramblings read. Horton reportedly admitted that it referred to Okeechobee High School, where he graduated in May 2022, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Ultimately, law enforcement authorities said the notes outlined a plan for Horton to kill an administrator at the school, along with 14 others on the campus on his 22nd birthday, which is January 2, 2026. It was unclear why this specific date was chosen.

Investigators discovered details for mass murder attacks on his phone and Discord account. The strikes included plans to build a bomb, kill his stepmother, and hit multiple states, the New York Post reported.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Horton said during an interview that he was in Palm Beach County to conduct reconnaissance on the El Rey Jesus Church, in Miami, as part of an attack he was planning there. He also claimed to have completed a reconnaissance overview at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed and another 17 wounded during a massacre in 2018. Police confirmed his vehicle was seen in Parkland on Sept. 11.

In addition to his notes, law enforcement authorities seized a 9MM handgun Horton reportedly stole from his mother.

Horton’s notes detailed plans to kill people at the Okeechobee High School, in Okeechobee, Florida. ( Wikipedia)

The man has a history of mental health problems. He was transported to a hospital under Florida’s Baker Act. He remained there until Thursday, and was then arrested.

His mother, Marcie Horton, said she didn’t believe her son would actually carry out the plan.

“It’s no excuse for what he wrote,” she said. “I’m not saying that, but he needs help.”

Stepmother Alisha Horton, who was included in the list of potential victims, echoed her stepson’s innocence, the The Post reported.

“Henry isn’t going to hurt me,” she told the local outlet. “He would never… He needs to be treated for a mental disability instead of as a criminal.”

Horton was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of intimidation with written threats to kill or harm another individual. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.

