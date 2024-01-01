Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Greensboro, North Carolina – Sergeant Philip Dale Nix was shot and killed at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after witnessing a crime and confronting the suspects, according to Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson.

Another off-duty Greensboro police officer and a Guilford County paramedic were able to render aid immediately, but the sergeant died at a local medical facility.

“He was a loving husband, father, son and brother with 22 years of service to the department and this community,” Thompson said. “We ask for prayers for the family of the fallen officer and our Greensboro PD family.”

Police say that three suspects have been arrested in connection to Nix’s death.

My Fox 8 reports that Jamere Justice Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy.

Foster is also accused of stealing $83.45 worth of beer from the Sheetz where the sergeant was killed attempting to confront the suspects.

He is being held with no bond.

Additionally, John Walter Morrison, 28, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to investigators.

Morrison is being held without bond.

Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Warrants accuse Blackwell of knowingly assisting in Foster’s “attempting to escape.”

The warrant further alleges that Blackwell told Foster that “they needed to get out of there because he just killed a cop” and that Blackwell joined Foster to sell stolen merchandise and talked about destroying evidence including the alleged firearm used in the homicide and a registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

Police say that more charges could come as the investigation continues and that the Winston-Salem Police Department assisted in making the arrests.