KYLE, Texas – A former Mexican cop who was on the run after reportedly participating in the brutal slaughter of 19 migrants three years ago has been arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Texas.

The fugitive was tracked down and captured in the city of Kyle. Not surprisingly, he was living in the country illegally and is being processed for immigration proceedings, CBP confirmed.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but officials said he was a member of the elite Grupo de Operaciones Especiales, a Mexican police tactical unit that was transferred to the newly formed National Guard in 2022, Fox News Digital reported.

The suspect was wanted for his role in the bloody massacre that saw 16 Guatemalans, one El Salvadoran and two Mexican citizens murdered in Camargo, Tamaulipas, on Jan. 21, 2021, CBP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group of migrants were trying to reach the U.S.-Mexico border when they were shot and their bodies burned by Mexican police officers, according to CBP.

The bodies were found in a truck outside the town of Camargo, which is located across the Rio Grande from Texas. Investigators believe the victims were killed elsewhere, since rifles, but no shell casings were found at the site.

The area where the bodies were discovered has been the scene of turf battles between rival drug gangs for a significant period of time.

Twelve Mexican police officers have already been arrested and convicted in the heinous slayings. Eleven former cops were sentenced to 50 years each in prison, while a 12th was sentenced to 19 years of incarceration. The exact role of the fugitive who fled into the U.S. remains unclear.

Mexican officials met with U.S. authorities to arrange the extradition at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, which is located at the northern end of the McAllen–Hidalgo–Reynosa International Bridge, in the city of Hidalgo, reported Fox.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said the fugitive was captured due to a collaborative effort between the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol, the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Detention and Removal, as well as the Mexican government. “Joint efforts and collaboration between law enforcement agencies is not only imperative; it’s the cornerstone of safety and security in our communities,” Chavez said in a statement. “Together we reinforce the bonds of security, fortify communities, and uphold the pillars of safety for all.”