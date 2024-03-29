Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PARIS, France – France is seeking more than 2,000 police officers from 46 countries to assist with securing the Paris Olympics this summer. These professionals will augment about 70,000 police, military, and private security forces already scheduled to be in place.

On Friday, the interior ministry said the request for foreign security assistance was made in January. The host nation is asking for 2,185 reinforcements from other countries, ESPN reported.

The French governing authority said the officers are sought to assist with Olympic Games security and “the spectator experience” and to “strengthen international cooperation.”

“This is a classic approach of host countries for the organization of major international events,” the ministry said.

In a separate request, the French Defense Ministry has asked foreign nations for “small numbers” of military personnel who could aid with “very specific” tasks at the Games. These job specific solicitations including K9 detection teams, said Col. Pierre Gaudillière, spokesman for the army general staff.

In total, France plans to deploy about 45,000 police and security forces, 20,000 private security personnel and about 15,000 military troops each day, reported ESPN.

Thus far, the French government has confirmed that 35 countries have favorably responded to the request, according to Reuters.

Poland’s Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said his country will send an armed forces delegation that will include K9 handlers, and “its main goal will be to undertake activities related to the detection of explosives and counteracting terrorist phenomena.”

Moreover, Germany, Britain and Italy are among the European allies that will provide dozens of officers to help patrol the streets, diplomats said.

Additionally, several countries will send their own security personnel in order to protect athletes. The U.S. and Israel are among other nations in this category.

Paris, a city that has been hit by deadly attacks from Islamic extremists, is expecting as many as 15 million visitors for the games, which will be held July 26 to Aug. 11.