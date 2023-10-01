Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Anaheim, California – In a fiery and sometimes profane speech at the Anaheim Convention Center on Friday, former President Trump said that if he were president again the people savagely looting stores could expect to be shot on-site.

The comments come after cities across America are seeing a spike in violent crime and retail theft. Lower penalties combined with weak prosecutors are just a few of the factors that have led to the phenomenon.

‘We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft,’ Trump said during remarks at the California GOP fall convention in Anaheim on Friday.

‘Very simply,’ the ex-president explained, ‘if you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store. Shot.’

The crowd of about 1,500 Republicans responded to the proposal with chants of: ‘Trump!’