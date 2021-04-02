Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Minneapolis, Minn. — In a bombshell display of evidence, a photograph produced by Derek Chauvin’s attorney revealed that the restraint used by Chauvin did not impact George Floyd’s carotid artery. This was already confirmed in the autopsy, but the photograph shows medical personnel checking Floyd’s pulse—while Chauvin’s knee remained on Floyd’s “neck area” as stated in the autopsy report.

The photo evidence was produced during cross examination of the paramedic that arrived on the scene after being called by police.

As Law Officer has previously reported, the neck restraint used by Chauvin was approved by the Minneapolis Police Department and specifically written in policy. Likewise, subduing and securing persons—they way Floyd was secured—was also in policy since officers believed Floyd was experiencing excited delirium: a drug-induced state described as a combination of delirium and psychomotor agitation.