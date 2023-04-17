HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. District Court Judge Kari Dooley has ended 50 years of federal oversight of police in Hartford, Connecticut. The relief was met with opposition saying the agency still has not hired enough minority officers to reflect the city’s black and Hispanic populations at a time when hiring police officers of any race is more difficult than ever.
The U.S. District Judge for the District of of Connecticut issued a 10-page ruling late Friday saying the plaintiffs failed to prove the Hartford Police Department was violating any part of the original 1973 consent decree agreement or revisions made to it in 2010, the Stamford Advocate reported.
Hence, Judge Dooley approved the city’s request to dissolve the consent decree, which was to have ended in 2014, four years after the 2010 revisions were made, but was later extended.