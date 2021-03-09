Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Authorities are looking into the vicious beating of an elderly man in Newport Beach after a video of the attack went viral on social media, according to officials.

Officers received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday about a fight in the area of East Balboa Boulevard and Main Street, the Newport Beach Police Department said in a statement Monday.

At this time, NBPD Detectives are conducting an active investigation and are aware of the video circulating on social media. pic.twitter.com/P7zB8i06yN — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) March 9, 2021

First responders found the victim, described as a man of unknown age, with serious injuries at the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, according to officials.

A video that captured the felonious assault shows the assailants, who appear to be in their teens, shouting at an older gentleman in the middle of a street. In the background, someone can be heard yelling to beat the man down, KTLA reported.

Shortly after, the teenagers throw punches at the man, and he gets knocked to the ground and kicked in the face.

The man appears to be unconscious when a bystander comes to his defense, while the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators have described the suspects only as male juveniles. No further suspect description or information was immediately available.

The Newport Beach Police Department says they’re aware the video is making its rounds on social media and the case is being investigated.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Gamble at 949-644-3771, or [email protected].