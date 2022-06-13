Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DUNCANVILLE, Texas – An armed suspect was shot and killed at a facility in Duncanville, Texas, on Monday after he encroached an area where children were attending a youth summer camp, authorities said.

Police received information about 8:45 a.m. that a man with a gun was inside the building where 150 children were attending summer camp, Duncanville Police Officer Michelle Arias said at the scene, NBCDFW reported.

“Officers located a subject armed with a gun and engaged the subject,” Arias said. “The subject was struck and officers provided first aid. The suspect was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.”

Hwy 67 feeder road closed at Duncanville South Main Street. Police activity at adjacent Duncanville Field House. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/gkHpLq3YaR — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) June 13, 2022

The Duncanville Police Department confirmed that no children, staff or police officers were injured during the encounter inside the Duncanville Fieldhouse, Fox News reported.

Police have not revealed any information about the suspect or exactly what precipitated the fatal encounter. A vehicle in the parking lot has been surrounded by crime scene tape and is being investigated, according to NBCDFW.

Police said the summer campers were being moved from the Fieldhouse to the Duncanville Recreation Center, where parents are being reunified with their children.

Duncanville is a suburb south of Dallas.

