Pittsburgh – A person abandoned their dog at Pittsburgh International Airport early Friday after being told it had to be in a crate to fly, Allegheny County Police said.

The dog’s owner, who has not been identified, is expected to be charged with animal abandonment, county police said.

According to county police, officers working at the airport were called about 5:30 a.m. to help with a dog that was found unattended in a stroller on airport property.

Triblive reports that the dog is a French bulldog and is licensed, said Shannon Powers, press secretary with the state Department of Agriculture.

Officers found a microchip on the dog but were unable to reach its owner.

Investigators learned that airline officials told the owner that the dog needed to be in a crate to fly. The owner then abandoned the dog near the short-term parking lot and boarded a flight to a resort destination, police said.

The dog was turned over to the state dog warden, who is expected to file the abandonment charge against the owner.

In a statement, Animal Friends said the dog was admitted into their care.

“As this case is under active investigation, we are unfortunately unable to comment at this time about the details of the case or the health status of the dog,” the statement said. “Animal Friends’ Humane Society Police Officers are pursuing an investigation into this case and reviewing possible charges.

“The dog will remain on hold and Animal Friends is pleased to provide the necessary treatment and supportive care the dog needs until this case is resolved.”