WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration consistently provides material for comedy routines with its nonsensical policies and decisions. The latest is that federal agents combating serious criminal offenders are being pulled from primary duties to prepare food for illegal immigrants, the Western Journal reported.

A border patrol agent informed Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley that approximately 600 special agents are being pulled from narcotic and child trafficking operations to “make sandwiches” for people who are illegally crossing the border into the U.S.

In the past, federal officers have been pulled to “babysit,” so the latest baffling decision should come as no surprise.

As a result of the allegations, Hawley brought the misuse of these agents to the attention of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and challenged him during a recent hearing.

Despite efforts to divert the line of questioning, ultimately the DHS secretary did not deny the claim, according to video of the testy exchange.

“Are there HSI special agents who are currently at the border having them pulled away from other cases?” Hawley asked of Mayorkas in a video shared on social media.

Mayorkas responded by diverting the answer in a “bait and switch” tactic to make it seem as if those agents were pulled in order to combat the unprecedented fentanyl problem at the border. But that wasn’t what Hawley was implying and the deception was a classic move.

Never one to lose focus, Hawley met the diversion with a direct question in order to get to the heart of the matter.

“That’s not what the special agent is alleging,” Hawley continued. “She said that they are being taken off of fentanyl [interdiction efforts], off of child exploitation cases, off of their other investigations into criminals to make sandwiches. That’s her quote. You are saying that this is a lie, that she’s wrong?”

This is wild. Joe Biden's DHS is taking agents off child trafficking cases to make sandwiches for illegal aliens at the southern border. https://t.co/P6EQkLugLU — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) November 1, 2023

Mayorkas assertively declined to answer the senator’s direct question while trying to reach for a response that didn’t make him look like a fool.

“Senator, we have a number of law enforcement priorities.”

Hawley interjected, “Is making sandwiches one of them?”

Mayorkas blathered on without saying anything definitive or concrete, the Journal reported.

Nevertheless, Hawley refused to let him off the hook while trying to back the secretary into a corner.

“Is she wrong?” Hawley continued.

The special agent and whistleblower described 600 agents being pulled off of critical cases to go down to the border to ‘babysit’ and ‘make sandwiches’ for illegal immigrants.

“Senator, we use our personnel to achieve the maximum law enforcement objective possible. That is what we do …” replied Mayorkas.

“This is one of your agents. Is she wrong?” Hawley continued in an effort to get Mayorkas to answer the question.

Finally, Hawley exclaimed, “So you are not going to deny it.”

Mayorkas answered by stating how proud he was of his agents and agency, but ultimately he could not deny the accusation.

“This is news … This is news,” Hawley concluded.

