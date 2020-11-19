MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A famous Cuban actress was found dead this week along the shoreline in Miami Beach, Florida, authorities said.

Broselianda Hernández Boudet, 56, was discovered unresponsive by a person walking near the shoreline close to 79th Street and Collins Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, WPLG reported.

The body was later identified as Hernández Boudet. She is well known in Cuba for films such as “Habanera” and “Things I Left in Havana.”

Relatives said Hernández Boudet had gone out Tuesday night to purchase cigarettes, but never returned home, WPLG reported.

The actress was born in Havana, Cuba, but had been living in Miami for five years at the time of her death, the news organization reported.

The official cause of death hasn’t been released, but police said they believe she drowned, WPLG reported. No foul play is suspected in the case.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel mourned the actress Thursday on Twitter, sending condolences to her loved ones, New York Post reported.

“Farewell to an exceptional actress named Broselianda. We mourn her early loss. Our condolences to her family and friends,” he wrote.