PANAMA CITY BEACH, Florida — A Georgia man who broke into a Panama City Beach church had an unusual encounter in the baptismal, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Derek Porter used a cinderblock to smash a window at the Emerald Beach Church of God on Alf Coleman Road and get inside Friday morning. A woman working in the church heard the sound and fled, deputies added.

“While inside, Porter caused approximately $8,000 worth of damage to the church. Porter then loaded several electronics including a television and a computer into his truck along with the church’s money bag,” deputies wrote.

Deputies and officers with the Panama City Beach Police Department descended on the church and arrested Porter.

Police reported that they found meth and drug paraphernalia on him.

Those items may or may not explain an incident that occurred while Porter was rummaging through the facility.

“Porter stated he could not remember what happened during various moments inside the church. He did remember however baptizing himself in the church’s baptistry pool,” deputies wrote. “Porter claims ‘something’ was holding his head down under the water while in the pool.”

News Channel 8 reports that Porter wasn’t the only one who used the baptistry Friday. Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows deputies making contact with Porter and clearing the church. While inside a BCSO K9 “decides to beat the heat and cool off in the baptismal,” deputies wrote

Porter, who was already out on bond for burglary in Georgia, is now charged with burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.