An organization in Portland (OR) that offers childcare in support of community organizing efforts had an interesting message for their audience this week.

They placed several images on social media that can best be described as a lie and worse, a direct attempt to malign law enforcement.

“Black people and other people of color get in trouble and even killed for doing things that white people are allowed to do everyday.”

Of course, not one shred of evidence is cited for the scare tactics that this group is giving to children and their parents. What exactly are white people “allowed” to do?

No reason to answer the question because they didn’t.

“…we like stories on tv even when we know they’re not true in real life.”

So let’s get this straight….LIVE PD, COPS and the host of other reality shows aren’t real?

It’s all made up?

Paid actors getting arrested?

It’s hard to describe the hatred that we see here.

And it’s no wonder that kids grow up hating cops. Those that should be trusted the most, the guardians of children are teaching what you see above.

The only thing worse than what this group is doing, is any parent that would give them their child for a second.

Images Courtesy: Facebook @PDXCHILDCARECOLLECTIVE