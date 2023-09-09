Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Chicago, Illinois – A violent attack took place in broad daylight in Chicago’s Chinatown, where an Uber driver was assaulted by three women with a pipe. The horrific incident was caught on police surveillance video.

Footage of the attack was captured at the intersection of 22nd Place and Princeton Avenue. Danxin Shi, 62, recently spoke out about the incident. He had just arrived home when he was brutally assaulted and had his car keys stolen, according to WFLD.

Shi said he had parked his car and walked out, and when he started to move toward his apartment, “three Black females jump on me, hold me, and grab me and took my car key.”

Male victim was beaten with a pipe and carjacked by three Black females on W 22 Pl around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in Chicago. Victim's Toyota Camry plate BL51418. pic.twitter.com/qbG324hgtO — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) September 8, 2023

The surveillance footage showed two women force Shi to the ground, and then a third woman eventually joins in the assault.

One of the three women can also be seen wielding a pipe and striking Shi with it.

After the women attacked Shi, they reportedly took his car keys and got into his vehicle. Despite Shi attempting to stop them by climbing on the hood of the vehicle, the women sped away with his car as reported by Blaze Media.

The report stated that Shi is in good spirits, but he suffered scrapes and bruising as a result of the alarming attack.

Mike Poppish, of the Chicago Police Department’s 9th District, said: “He is a brave man, that’s sometimes what we need as a police department, is people that are not afraid to step forward and tell their story.”

Holmes has apparently said there is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrests of the three women.