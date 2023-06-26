Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. – Two elderly women were pronounced dead Saturday morning at a residential living facility and their live-in caretaker is in custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies with LASD responded to a call at the Happy Home Care for Elderly at the intersection of Sapphire Canyon Road and Highland Valley Road in Diamond Bar around 8 a.m. on Saturday. As deputies arrived on scene, they discovered two women who were both pronounced dead. Homicide detectives have since called it a murder investigation, according to reports.

The victims were patients at the residential care facility. There are conflicting reports regarding the cause of death. FOX 11 Los Angeles reported “two women were found with gunshot wounds and were eventually pronounced dead.”

However, ABC 7 Los Angeles reported, “The sheriff’s department also said the victims were not shot. A coroner will determine the cause of death.”

Nevertheless, following a preliminary investigation, both news outlets reported that live-in caretaker Jianchun Li was taken into custody, according to LASD.

Neighbors say there is usually eight elderly people who live at the facility. People nearby did not hear any gunfire, prior to the arrival of several deputies.

Officials have not released the identities of the deceased victims and charges against Li are unclear.

No further details were immediately available.