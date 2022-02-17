Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AZUSA, Calif. – A police officer was hospitalized and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Azusa Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fatal encounter occurred about 3:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Gladstone Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Azusa officers were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival at the location, they discovered the stolen automobile as well as a man and a woman near it, KTLA reported.

The man bolted as officers approached. Police engaged in a foot pursuit. The officers caught the suspect and tried to complete the arrest, but a violent struggle took place.

According to authorities, the suspect drew a firearm and began shooting. One of the officers was struck in the lower torso. Another officer returned fire, fatally striking the gunman.

The wounded officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The unnamed law enforcement professional underwent successful surgery and is in stable condition, officials told KTLA.

The gunman was treated by paramedics at the scene, but did not survive after receiving multiple gunshot wounds.

The female suspect who was found near the stolen vehicle was taken into custody.

The deceased suspect has been identified only as a white male between the ages of 25 and 30. Police said his handgun was recovered at the scene.

LASD is assisting the Azusa Police Department with the investigation.