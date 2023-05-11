Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Law enforcement officials in Northern California said two women were found dead at a home, and officers arrested a man after he walked into the police department on Monday and confessed to the double homicide, according to reports.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Satnam Sumal, 55, walked into the Tracy Police Department and confessed to killing 37-year-old Nadjiba Belaidi and 39-year-old Satbinder Singh, Sumal’s wife, officials said.

Sumal was subsequently booked without bail at the San Joaquin County Jail and is facing two murder charges, Tracy Police said, according to KCRA.

“It’s a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family,” said Sgt. Michael Richards. “We’re still investigating a motive.”

The Tracy Police Department offered the following details in news release.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, around 12:00 pm, the Tracy Police Department responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 2400 block of Sunflower Ln in Tracy. Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old female and a 37-year-old female deceased inside the residence. Detectives from the Tracy PD General Investigations Unit responded and determined both females were the victims of homicide. Shortly after, officers arrested Satnam Sumal (55-year-old from Tracy) and later booked him into the San Joaquin County Jail for two counts of murder.

Sumal and Singh were said to be in an open marriage, and that Belaidi actually lived with the couple in the home where the women were murdered, CBS Sacramento reported.

A neighbor said two children under 10 also lived at the residence, but they were not present when the women were killed, according to Law&Crime.

A firearm believed to be the murder weapon was located in the residence, police confirmed, as they continue to investigate what sparked the homicides, KCRA reported.

The City of Tracy has approximately 93,000 residents and is located about 60 miles east of San Francisco.