LONG BEACH, Calif. — A Long Beach man shot and killed two people who forced their way into his residence Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3700 block of East Esther Street around 5 p.m., according to a statement by Lt. Shaleana Benson with the Long Beach Police Department.

They arrived to find two men with life threatening gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, Benson stated. One was inside the home, and the other was on the front walkway, KTLA reported.

Police immediately performed life-saving measures, but paramedics later pronounced both men dead at the scene. Officials did not release their identities but described them as two black men.

The two men had arrived at the home unannounced and forced their way inside, police said in a news release. The resident told officers there was a total of six people who got into his home and were trying to rob him when he shot at them, according to the department.

“During the altercation, a male white adult discharged a firearm at the suspect(s), striking two of them,” police said. That’s when the others fled the scene.

Police said they seized “large quantities of marijuana” as well as firearms and cash while searching the residence afterward.

“At this time, the investigation to determine if the residents were a victim of the crime is underway, and their identities are not yet being released,” police said.

Officials said there’s no indication the resident knew the intruders.

“The motive for the incident is currently under investigation; however, detectives believe there is gang involvement,” police said.

Investigators recovered weapons and “other items” related to the incident, Benson said.

The lieutenant initially told KTLA Saturday that police were questioning someone suspected of fatally shooting the two men, and that he was cooperating with authorities, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were immediately available.