BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A senior project manager for the City of Brooklyn Park’s Economic Development division is accused of engaging in indecent exposure and sexual conduct in the presence of minors in his Brooklyn Park neighborhood.

Charges say on Sept. 13, a resident reported William Bernard Anderson, 53, for masturbating on the porch area of his residence on the 8600 block of Tessman Court North, and that he was also observed and recorded masturbating just inside his transparent screen door.

Neighbors told police it wasn’t the first time it’s happened.

The residence is in a cul-de-sac, and neighbors told police that “young children under the age of 16 had no choice but to walk past [Anderson] while he was masturbating,” the charges say.

The charging document also notes that Anderson requested that police give him a “pass” based on his employment position within city government.

Anderson has been charged with counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving masturbation/lewd exhibition with minors present, and indecent exposure in the presence of minors. Both charges are gross misdemeanors.

Jail records show a warrant was issued for Anderson’s arrest, and he was booked into custody on Sept. 24. Anderson posted a $6,000 “appearance bond” and was released from custody on Monday. His first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Anderson’s Linkedin page, which has since been deleted, stated that he has worked for the city since March 2022 as a senior project manager “responsible for the Economic Development and housing Division.”

The city of Brooklyn Park told KSTP that Anderson has been placed on paid administrative leave and that the city is conducting an internal investigation of its own to determine if there have been violations of city policies or codes of conduct.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.