MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A box-wearing thief could be the target of continuous jokes after the “blockhead” “boxed himself in” with his disguise. However, the “Jack in the Box” burglar found himself in criminal trouble since the effort he made to conceal his identity “flips its lid” during the commission of a crime.

Surveillance video captured the “bone-headed” move where the suspect donned a cardboard box over his head while ripping off merchandise from a shop in Florida. However, he briefly removed the ad-hoc mask long enough for his mug to be exposed, according to reports.

The owner of Irepair Tech, located in Miami Gardens, reported the burglary, which occurred about 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to NBC 6.

Video footage shared by the business owner showed the incognito suspect smashing a glass display case in order to access cell phones to steal.

However, the thief briefly removed the cover at one point as he rummaged through the store’s merchandise, which revealed his face.

Jeremias Berganza is the owner of Irepair Tech. He told authorities the perpetrator stole 19 iPhones as well as $8,000 in cash.

Berganza asked others in the plaza where his business is located if they could help identify the thief.

Later in the day, the box-wearing suspect was located nearby drinking with some friends at a liquor store. He was taken into custody by the Miami Gardens Police Department, the New York Post reported.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or additional details regarding the crime.