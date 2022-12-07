Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A man’s body was discovered at an elementary school in California Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

A homicide investigation is underway by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after the body was discovered at Charles Helmers Elementary School in Santa Clarita just before 7 a.m., FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

While patrol deputies secured the location toward the “back part” of the school, homicide detectives were on the way to the crime scene.

According to KTLA, the body was discovered on a basketball court at Northbridge Park on Grandview Drive, which is adjacent to the elementary school. It was unclear if classes were impacted for the day.

No further details were immediately available as investigators begin their work.