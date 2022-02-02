Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON – A Texas woman who said she voted for Joe Biden got a bitter taste of his administration’s policies and she has a spurned message for the President after her daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant.

Adrienne Sophia Exum, 19, was killed in a hit-and-run traffic fatality in north Houston on Nov. 22, 2020, when the car she was driving was struck by a pickup truck driven by Heriberto Fuerte-Padilla, according to KTRK-TV.

Her mother, Rhonda Exum, is angry that federal authorities have rescinded a deportation order for the illegal immigrant authorities say killed her daughter, the Western Journal reported.

“I really want to know why,” Rhonda Exum said on “Fox & Friends First” Tuesday, adding that she was never told that the man who has been charged in the hit-and-run crash would not be a priority for deportation when his criminal case is complete.

“By him not being deported, it’s like you telling me my daughter’s life didn’t mean anything,” she said, according to Fox News.

Exum said her vote for Biden did not result in what she expected, which frequently happens when liberal voters become victims of crime.

Rhonda Exum's daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant drunk driver who was set to be deported until Biden's immigration policies allowed him to stay in the U.S. "I don’t feel that [Biden] has done anything but disappoint," Exum said.https://t.co/KY1NeLKjN2 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 1, 2022

“I thought he was going to talk for the American people, basically, and not for himself,” she said. “I don’t feel that he has done anything but disappoint.”

The mother’s interview Tuesday with Fox is below:

According to law enforcement authorities, Fuerte-Padilla was impaired at the time of the 1:30 p.m. crash and tried to run away following the fatality.

Fuerte-Padilla was in the country illegally and marked for deportation in the closing days of the Trump administration. However, all of that changed once Biden took over.

.@Katelyn_Caralle: "[D]riving drunk at 1:30 p.m. on a Sunday when his pickup truck smashed into a Mazda driven by Adrienne Sophia Exum (19)… Fuerte-Padilla, a Mexican migrant, tried to flee the scene but was chased down by an off duty police officer."https://t.co/fde03mQQF4 — Andrew Good (@Drewbueno) February 1, 2022

The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement was ordered to implement new Biden administration rules designed to reduce the number of deportations.

Hence, Fuerte-Padilla is no longer a priority, according to The Washington Times.

Rhonda Exum said she does not understand why protecting Fuerte-Padilla from deportation is more important than justice for her daughter. Moreover, she has a message for the Biden administration that’s been largely ignored.

“My message is: Look out for the American people first,” she said, according to the Western Journal.

“Truth be told, this was literally my first time voting, and I voted for you. And I feel disappointed right now.”

The mother isn’t the only unhappy family member. The victim’s cousin, Tranette Gamboa, told Fox News she was shocked at the decision.

“They don’t care,” Gamboa said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton described the Biden policies with straight forward analysis.

“I believe that Biden has betrayed our country. He’s betraying families that are losing people right and left,” Paxton said during the interview. “I think the answer to ‘why?’ is that they have greater goals that are more important than saving members of families.”