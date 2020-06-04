The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office has released their full and final autopsy report on the death of George Floyd, noting that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
In the report, the office’s final diagnoses states Floyd “became unresponsive while being restrained by law enforcement officers; he received emergency medical care in the field and subsequently in the Hennepin HealthCare (HHC) Emergency Department, but could not be resuscitated.”
An interesting detail in the final report is that Floyd was positive for COVID-19.
CBS Minnesota detailed that the report also noted that Floyd had arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication, and recent use of methamphetamine and cannabis.
