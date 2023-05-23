Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHOENIX – An Arizona man was indicted for the brutal slaying of a female hiker who was discovered dead from multiple stab wounds on a community trail in April.

The Phoenix Police Department said earlier this month that 29-year-old Lauren Heike was found dead on April 29. The woman had been viciously attacked and sustained 15 stab wounds as well as injuries on her hands and forearms.

Law enforcement authorities previously said DNA evidence connects 22-year-old Zion William Teasley, of Phoenix, to the homicide. According prosecutors, video and cell phone evidence collected also links the man to Heike’s murder, FOX News Digital reported.