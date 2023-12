Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Oxford, Alabama – Bill Partridge is the Chief of Police/Director of Public Safety in Oxford (AL). His recent comments on the importance of suspect compliance rings true and we don’t have enough leaders doing what Chief Partridge routinely does. He supports his officers to do their job and he does not apologize for it.

His recent comments may have been the most important.

Thank you chief for your common sense approach to this fine profession.

We need more of you.

