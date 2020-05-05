ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Eureka County (NV) Sheriff Jesse Watts had a message for Governor Sisolak’s “Orders” to enforce stay at home orders.

After receiving complaints about people gathering and not social distancing in his county, Sheriff Watts took to social media on Sunday.

Happy Sunday, Eureka County! This week, ECSO has received two complaints about people gathering and not social distancing. These are NOT an emergency or a matter that ECSO Deputies will be responding to.

These are NOT an emergency or a matter that ECSO Deputies will be responding to.

These complaints were due to 15-20 people celebrating a birthday party, and today, a church hosting an outdoor church service. The constitution of the United States allows us the Freedom to Assemble, and the Freedom of Religion. No emergency declaration that’s been signed can take those god given rights away from us. I spoke at UNR in February, and I talked about how the protection of those rights are up to each of us. People choosing to￼ exercise their rights to assemble is their step of protecting these rights. From birthday parties to church services, these are the rights of the American people, and just because you don’t like what they’re doing, doesn’t mean you’re right. You have a choice to stay home, just as they have the right to assemble. In closing, it is my stance, that the men and women of the ECSO will not be taking enforcement action on any of Governor Sisolak’s “Orders” that clearly violate our constitutional rights. Jesse J. Watts

Sheriff