Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DALLAS –- A 2-year-old child who was abandoned at a home on Saturday ultimately led officers of the Dallas Police Department to a gruesome crime scene.

Police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to a call of an abandoned child at 1202 MacLean Avenue, the department said, according to CBS DFW.

Responding officers discovered that a two-year-old girl was dropped off at her great-grandparent’s home by an unknown individual. The child was supposed to be with her grandmother, which led everyone to believe something was wrong.

As a result, officers conducted a welfare check at the grandmother’s home at 4743 Lynnacre Drive.

Upon arrival, they discovered Aime Salinas-Alvarado, 47, the teen’s mother, was dead. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head, the news outlet reported.

No further details were provided regarding the grandmother.

As law enforcement authorities investigated the homicide, they determined the victim’s 15-year-old son had shot and killed her before taking the child to the great-grandparent’s home.

Afterwards, the suspect took the mother’s vehicle and went to a friend’s home. Investigators located the teen who reportedly confessed to the murder, NBC DFW reported.

The suspect was arrested and subsequently booked at a juvenile detention facility. He will reportedly be charged with capital murder. The motivation was unclear.