Los Angeles – Actor Ian Ziering takes on multiple bikers by himself in Los Angeles in what appears to be a road rage incident.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star fell into the crosshairs of several assailants Sunday who were cruising down Hollywood Blvd. on a variety of motorized mini bikes and weaving in and out of traffic … including, it seems, Ian’s vehicle — which we’re told may have been hit.

After striking a couple of the bikers, Ziering started running as they ganged up on him.

The 59 year old actor eventually made it to the other side of the road, causing the bikers to give up.

NEW: Actor Ian Ziering takes on multiple bikers by himself in Los Angeles in what appears to be a road rage incident. Los Angeles is a mess as always. After striking a couple of the bikers, Ziering started running as they ganged up on him. The 59 year old actor eventually made… pic.twitter.com/DEt79RgT3H — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 1, 2024

Ziering is listed as the victim in the police report.

