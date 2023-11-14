Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Anthony Gockowski

MINNEAPOLIS – Five people, including two teenagers, were injured by gunfire in three separate shootings in a 15-minute span Sunday night in south Minneapolis, according to police.

The first occurred at 10:41 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street East and Nicollet Avenue, where officers from the Fifth Precinct responded to a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his 30s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who was evaluated by paramedics but declined further medical treatment.

Police said the man was outside when the shooting occurred and there have been no arrests made.

The second shooting took place about 10 minutes later, at 10:51 p.m., when Fifth Precinct officers again responded to a report of a shooting, this time at Lyndale Avenue South and Lake Street West. The victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to Hennepin Healthcare by private vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wounds before police arrived.

According to police, preliminary information suggests the victim was standing outside on a sidewalk when the shooting occurred. The gunman continued to fire after the victim fell to the ground, police said. He was then able to run to a vehicle and was brought to the hospital.

Police said they found evidence of gunfire at the scene and no arrests have been made yet.

Police in 5th Precinct report a volley of gunshots heard.

Now it's a SHOOTING at Lyndale Ave S and Lake St.

Also more shots at 28th and Girard Ave S

Suspects: 2 BM, 20-30s, one in a beanie cap

Squad 511

22:51

Bystanders said the person with a gunshot got into a red vehicle and… pic.twitter.com/Oc2FfMjKfi — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) November 13, 2023

Roughly four minutes later, police responded to a third shooting on the 1300 block of 28th Street West, near Girard Avenue, according to Crime Watch Minneapolis, who reported that a 911 caller told dispatch that her son and husband were shot.

Uptown Minneapolis – Now another double SHOOTING. 911 caller said their son was shot. Husband is also shot in the foot.

12 – 15 shots

13xx W 28th St, near Girard

Squad 531

22:56

Police requesting two EMS rigs. pic.twitter.com/hxK2UgzBXz — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) November 13, 2023

Police confirmed that three people were injured in the shooting, including a 29-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, and a 13-year-old male, all with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their “extremities.” Police said they don’t believe this was a random shooting.

A preliminary investigation found that the three victims were inside a residence when shots were fired from outside. Police said they served a warrant on a nearby residence and arrested a juvenile on an unrelated warrant. There have been no additional arrests.

Sgt. Garrett Parten said investigators believe the first and third shooting involve the same suspects. Investigations into all three incidents remain open and active, Parten said. Anyone with information on any of the incidents is encouraged to share it through Crime Stoppers.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.