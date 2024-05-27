Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Law enforcement officials in Louisiana are looking for four inmates who escaped from jail Sunday evening and are considered to be dangerous, authorities confirmed.

Four inmates escaped through the perimeter fence of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail during recreation time in the jail yard, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

The escapees have been identified as Jamarcus Cyprian, 20, Travon Johnson, 21, Omarion Hookfin, 19, and Avery Guidry, 19, Fox News Digital reported.

The sheriff’s office said a section of the fence that was vulnerable had been maneuvered in a way that allowed the inmates to squeeze through and escape.

The jailbreak is concerning since Johnson, Hookfin and Guidry were in custody for a 2022 homicide in Hammond, Louisiana. Cyprian was in custody for armed robbery and weapon charges.

Moreover, Hoofkin had an additional charge of aggravated battery that occurred while he was incarcerated in Catahoula Parish.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmates to contact 911.