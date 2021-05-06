Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















NEW YORK — A woman was viciously attacked and robbed as she was exiting a New York City subway station over the weekend, according to footage released by authorities.

The attack occurred just before 6 p.m. Sunday inside a Manhattan train station on 14th Street and First Avenue as the 23-year-old woman was leaving the L train line. As she was walking past a pair of MetroCard machines, a man came up from behind and punched her in the head, the New York Police Department said.

Manhattan: East 14th Street & 1st Avenue, violent robbery and assault #CaughtOnCamera on Sunday, approximately 6:00Pm, where a 23-year-old woman was assaulted and had her backpack robbed which had her laptop and wallet inside in the confines of the @NYPD9Pct & @NYPDTransit. pic.twitter.com/LlJOgersXc — NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) May 5, 2021

The attacker took the woman’s backpack, which had inside an Apple MacBook Air laptop and debit and credit cards, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim sustained swelling to her head. She refused medical attention at the scene, Fox News reported.

The attacker was described as around 30 years old, 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with a medium build and facial hair.