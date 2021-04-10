Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















NEW YORK — Video shows a group of young New York City men surrounding an NYPD SUV and hurling insults at the officers inside while placing a pig-shaped squeaky toy on the hood and waving a filthy, damaged American flag.

The city’s largest police union shared the video on Twitter on Friday but said it had been recorded Tuesday in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

It shows several men surrounding the SUV and mocking the officers inside, Fox News reported.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Listen to the hate and harassment directed at these two @NYPD30Pct Neighborhood Coordination Officers. Why? No reason apart from the uniform. We know these haters don't speak for the community. But the politicians think they do. That's the problem. #WeNeedPolice pic.twitter.com/31klNIo2I7 — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) April 9, 2021

One member of the group uses a megaphone to hurl a slew of profanities at two officers who are inside the vehicle with the windows rolled up. In addition to a two-minute-long string of curse words, he accused them of beating their wives. “That’s a pig, that’s a gift for you, b****,” someone says in the video after one of the men places a rubber pig on the hood of the police vehicle. When the officers had apparently had enough and started to drive away, the men sang “Na-na-na-na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye.” Following the insulting diatribe, the New York City Police Benevolent Association called out city lawmakers. “Listen to the hate and harassment directed at these two @NYPD30Pct Neighborhood Coordination Officers. Why? No reason apart from the uniform,” the union tweeted. “We know these haters don’t speak for the community. But the politicians think they do. That’s the problem. #WeNeedPolice” “Cops are shook right now — the city politicians don’t have their backs,” a police source told Fox News. “The last thing they want to do is take action in good faith and the situation goes wrong, and now they are the bad guys.” Amid far-left calls to defund the police, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spent part of Thursday defending a plan to take $2 billion in coronavirus relief and spend it on jobless people and illegal immigrants. Last July the New York City Council voted to cut $1 billion from NYPD’s budget.