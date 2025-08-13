Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Wounded Blue is hosting the 5th Annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 22-25, 2025, and it’s a must-attend event.

The Summit is more than training. It’s a lifeline for every first responder to gain practical tools for survival and connect with leaders who understand the challenges of the badge.

Featuring the profession’s top presenters, including Captain Tom Rizzo, Sergeant John Mattingly, Sergeant John Kelly, Doug White, and many more, attendees will receive training in topics that range from leadership, resilience, mental health, financial wellness, and more.

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous patriotic donor and Morgan Langley, executive producer and founder of COPS, The Wounded Blue will waive the cost for any officer injured in the line of duty or struggling with PTSD.

Find out more and register here.

If you are injured or struggling with PTSD, contact Randy Sutton at: [email protected]

The Wounded Blue is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting injured and disabled law enforcement officers across America. They provide peer support, advocacy, and resources for officers who have been physically wounded or are battling the invisible injuries of trauma and PTSD. Founded by law enforcement professionals, The Wounded Blue exists to ensure that no officer is ever left behind on or off the job.