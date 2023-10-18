Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN BENITO, Texas (Officer Down Memorial Page) – Lt. Milton Resendez was shot and killed during a vehicle pursuit in the 1100 block of North Sam Houston Boulevard in San Benito on Tuesday.

At 10:58 p.m., the San Benito Police Department was notified that a fleeing vehicle being pursued by the Texas Department of Public Safety was entering their jurisdiction. Lt. Resendez was traveling north on North Sam Houston Boulevard when the fleeing vehicle approached from the southbound lanes, ODMP reported.

The subjects fired at Lt. Resendez’s patrol unit. One bullet hit the front of his vehicle, and the second struck the driver’s side door. One of the bullets pierced the lieutenant in the abdomen below his vest. He was transported to Valley Baptist Hospital. Sadly, he did not survive his wounds and was pronounced dead. .

The two subjects were arrested after a pit maneuver disabled their vehicle, allowing police to take them into custody. They have been charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and capital murder.

Lt. Resendez had served with the San Benito Police Department for 27 years and previously served with the Brownsville Police Department and Palm Valley Police Department.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his community last night, and our entire law enforcement family grieves alongside you,” the Brownsville Police Department said on social media, according to Valley Central.

